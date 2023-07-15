EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-3-3, 32 pts) secured a 1-1 draw against 11th place Rio Grande Valley FC (5-5-9, 24 pts) at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

A late goal in the 88th minute of the match from Aaron Gomez led the Locomotive to grab a draw instead of suffering a loss after being down a goal since the 38th minute of the match.

In the first half. RGVFC put together a solid sequence of passes which was capped off by a Wilmer Cabrera volley to give the Rio Grande a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute.

RGVFC went into the half with a 1-0 lead over the Locos.

In the second half, El Paso kept applying the pressure on RGVFC as the club searched for its first goal of the match.

In the 58th minute, Locos head coach Brian Clarhaut made four substitutions. Ricardo Zacarias in for Chapa Herrera, Gomez in for Petar Petrovic, Marc Navarro in for Mile Lyons, and Denys Kostyshn in for Emmanuel Sonupe. Those four substitutes sparked a new life into the Locos in the second half.

Gomez was tabbed as the ‘super sub’ for the match as he was the one that score the equalizer with a diving header inside the box in the last minutes of the match.

So, El Paso managed to escape suffering back-to-back losses and instead scraped out a point to keep them in the race for the top spot in the USL Championship Western Conference.

After Saturday, El Paso Locomotive FC is winless in its last five matches (3 draws, 2 losses). El Paso’s hunt for the Copa Tejas trophy also took a small hit after it lost to San Antonio FC on Wednesday and collected a draw against RGVFC tonight.

Up next, El Paso Locomotive FC will gear up for another home match. The Locos will host Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, July 22 at Southwest University Park.