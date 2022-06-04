EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Who needs Diego Luna, when you’ve got Diego Abarca?

After El Paso Locomotive FC sold the rights to the 18-year-old phenom Luna to MLS side Real Salt Lake on Wednesday for a USL Championship record $250,000, the club took the field on Saturday night vs. Hartford Athletic very undermanned, but still managed to net a 1-1 draw at Southwest University Park.

Without Luna, leading goal-scorer Lucho Solignac (red card suspension), three players on international duty and multiple injuries, Los Locos instead turned to a bevy of academy players, including 16-year-old, Diego Abarca.

The teenager started the match for El Paso and in the 56th minute, Abarca proved himself worthy of the moment. Receiving a pass from Dylan Mares just inside the 18-yard box, Abarca unleashed a wicked left-footed shot into the upper-left corner of the goal, sending the SWUP into a frenzy.

It was Abarca’s first professional goal, made him the youngest goal-scorer in Locomotive history, and came in a huge moment for El Paso, which conceded the equalizing goal to Hartford in the 68th minute and were unable to hammer home a number of late chances to win the match.

“I just made a forward run like the coaches told me to do. Dylan gave me the pass and I controlled inward, I saw the angle took the shot and it went in,” said Abarca. “I have no words, it’s all new to me. It’s just a shock. we keep working.”

Abarca’s father played professional soccer and he is now following in his footsteps for El Paso. With his performance on Saturday night, Abarca could see more action for Los Locos as the season progresses.

El Paso will hit the road to face Phoenix Rising next Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MT.

As for Diego Luna, he made his MLS debut for Real Salt Lake on Saturday, entering the game in the 88th minute of a 2-1 RSL loss to Vancouver. It’s expected that Luna will get a much bigger opportunity with Salt Lake as the season progresses.