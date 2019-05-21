Locomotive FC signs OKC Energy FC defender Drew Beckie

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Locomotive FC adds defender Drew Beckie to their 2019 roster, pending league and federation approval. Beckie has been with Oklahoma City Energy since June 2018 and has made over 20 appearances for the club. He was drafted by MLS’s Columbus Crew in 2013 and prior to joining Energy FC, spent a season with Coach Mark Lowry at Jacksonville Armada.

“I honestly couldn’t be happier to be adding a player and person of the caliber of Drew Beckie to our squad. Character-wise he is the perfect addition, and he is another tough experienced competitor who knows what it takes to win. He will be a wonderful addition to our defensive unit and gives us fantastic depth,” said Lowry.

Beckie played his collegiate career at the University of Denver where he made 69 appearances and notched 7 goals. Beckie spent 2014 and 2015 with Ottawa Fury (USL Championship) and made 34 appearances. He has represented the Canadian National Team four times at the U23 level and has been called up to the senior team.

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Saturday, June 8 against LA Galaxy II.