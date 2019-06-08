Locomotive FC set to host LA Galaxy II

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their first home match in June against LA Galaxy II on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten streak to eight. Locomotive FC has not lost a game since April 13th.

“ We can’t think about the games that have past. Yeah, it’s seven unbeaten, but that can all end on Saturday if we don’t approach the game against LA correctly, “ said head coach Mark Lowry. “ We have to continue to perform at the same level we’ve been performing with and we have to have the same intensity. “

Last week, El Paso traveled to the Pacific Northwest for the second weekend in-a-row to face Tacoma Defiance. They came away with three points for the fourth time in their last six matches.

With that win, Locomotive FC currently sits in sixth place at 20 points with four other Western Conference squads. El Paso is five points behind New Mexico United, who sits atop the standings, but have played two fewer matches.

El Paso’s Jerome Kiesewetter, who has scored seven goals in the club’s last five matches, is up for Player of the Month honors and Goal of the Month honors. The German-born American’s presence has ignited Locomotive FC’s attack.

“I think it’s a team accomplishment,” said Kiesewetter. “We create a lot of chances and I’m lucky I’m at the end of it. I’m up front and my job is to score. It’s more the team and we’ve found our rhythm now.”

“Jerome’s a high-level player,” said Lowry. “Every time we bring in a high-level player, everyone’s game seems to go up a notch. A good player makes people around him better.”

Defender Mechack Jérôme is still on international duty with Haiti for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and newcomer, Drew Beckie, has fit into his role smoothly. In the match at Tacoma, Beckie had a goal-line clearance that kept El Paso in front.

This will be the first meeting between LA and El Paso. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.