Locomotive FC sells out Inaugural Home Opener Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that Saturday’s historic inaugural home opener versus Oklahoma City Energy FC is SOLD OUT! Kick-off is slated for 7:35 p.m.

“Selling out Southwest University Park is nothing short of amazing, but not at all unexpected,” said General Manager, Business Operations Andrew Forrest. “We knew that when professional soccer was launched in this market that it would be a smashing success and the community has responded beautifully and proven us right. This match will be remembered forever in El Paso history and the people of this city are what made this sell out happen!”

Good tickets remain for upcoming matches on Saturday, March 23rd vs. intrastate rival Rio Grande Valley FC and the Saturday, March 30th match against Orange County SC. The March 30th match will be accompanied by a promotional mini soccer ball giveaway for the first 1,500 fans who enter the stadium.

The CW is available to everyone in the El Paso/Las Cruces region on 7.2 over the air. Viewers can also watch the game on Spectrum channel 13, Comcast Cable channel 388, Direct TV and Dish Network on channels 8 and 17, respectively, and on AT&T U-verse channel 19. Fans can also catch the action on ESPN+.

Season Ticket Memberships, Group Tickets, and Individual Match Tickets can be purchased athttps://www.eplocomotivefc.com/ticket or by calling 915-235-GOAL!