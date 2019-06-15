Locomotive FC looks to extend unbeaten streak to nine at Tulsa

El Paso Locomotive FC has the opportunity to make a big move in the USL Western Conference standings this weekend.

El Paso is currently two points behind New Mexico United for first place, but could jump their rival with a win on Saturday night at Tulsa. Locomotive FC has not lost a match in over two months.

On the road again 🛫 pic.twitter.com/L2wr7nm6b0 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 14, 2019

“We’ve been pretty consistent with our message in our training over the last month or two,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It’s going to be the same type of thing, respect Tulsa. Let’s respect their strength, their challenges, and what they can bring to the table. We have to prepare for that.”

Locomotive FC’s unbeaten streak sits at eight matches, but nine would be fine. Roughnecks FC has not won a game since late April.

“It’s always tough to go on the road with the travel and the heat,” said defender Drew Beckie. “They [Tulsa Roughnecks FC] started the season well and they’ve been struggling a little bit lately, but you can’t take any team lightly.”

Kickoff in Tulsa is Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. MDT. The game will air on ESPN+.