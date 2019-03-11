Locomotive FC fans provide electric atmosphere in Inaugural Home Opener Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Locomotive FC took to the pitch Saturday night in their sold out Inaugural Home Opener against OKC Energy FC. In front of a crowd of 8,324, fans got to see their hometown team take the field for the very first time and cheer them on.

Saturday night’s announced attendance at Southwest University Park for El Paso Locomotive FC’s Inaugural Home Opener: 8,324#USL #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/ZV5pAFSCAh — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 10, 2019

"Congratulations to the fans and the community for coming together tonight," said Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest. "Your support was electric, and the atmosphere was unbelievable. Professional soccer has come home to El Paso and we can’t wait to do it with you all again on March 23rd against Rio Grande Valley.”

The Lowry game plan was heavily implemented in this opening match where El Paso Locomotive FC maintained 68.8 percent possession with 506 passes at an 83.2 percent completion rate.

“The guys are invested in this club, they are invested in each other, and they are a great group,” said head hoach Mark Lowry.

Forward Derek Gebhard netted the first goal in franchise history in the 15th minute. Creative dribbling by Sebastian Contreras and a perfectly placed pass left Gebhard right in front of the goal with a ball at his feet.

“It felt really amazing especially with the fans and the atmosphere we had here,” said Gebhard. “It meant a lot to me scoring for a new club and being the first person to do it.”

Oklahoma City Energy FC won the contest 3-1, but Lowry knows his team has what it takes to compete in this league.

“What people saw tonight was a team that will win a lot of games in this league," said Lowry. "We are going to win games home and away. This is the first match in a long season."

El Paso Locomotive FC takes to the road to face Real Monarchs SLC next Saturday, March 16th.