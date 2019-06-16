Locomotive FC extend unbeaten streak to nine matches with 2-0 win over Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. – El Paso Locomotive FC extended their undefeated streak to nine straight league matches with a 2-0 win over Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday night.

USL Player of the Month Jerome Kiesewetter asserted his dominance and scored his tenth goal of the season on a penalty kick, putting him in a first-place tie for goals scored across the league while playing four games less than the rest of the field.

The unbeaten streak has reached 9 matches for Locomotive FC, and a second straight clean sheet to boot. El Paso now has 26 points, which has them in first place in the @USLChampionship Western Conference, at least temporarily. We’ll await other results from tonight now. https://t.co/huGOrDWCTv — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 16, 2019

Sebastian Contreras scored the first goal of the match and drew the penalty that Kiesewetter converted in the second half. Omar Salgado once again dominated in his new position on the wing, leading to the first goal. In the 37th minute, Salgado was unstoppable on the wing and took the ball deep into the Tulsa box, sending a perfectly placed cross that Contreras was able to convert.

The goal to break Tulsa came in the 76th minute when Contreras outclassed and out dribbled two Tulsa defenders who would have no other choice but to put him down in the box. In calculating and clinical fashion, the German-American Kiesewetter converted from the spot by sending a booming shot into the upper 90. El Paso would close the night with a big win and three points on the road boosting them up the rankings.

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Saturday, June 22nd against Las Vegas.