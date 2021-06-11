Young El Pasoan training to be a professional boxer is being recognized nationally

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A young El Pasoan working on becoming a professional boxer is already making a name for himself.

Andres Perez, a Hanks High School graduate, is ranked as the No. 1 boxer in the nation in his weight class.

“I’m proud that my dad made me achieve and be the top of where I am right now,” he said.

Perez now has a golden gloves state championship title under his belt. He earned it in May.

“It was a very hard tournament. It was my first elite tournament,” Perez said.

He’s proud to represent the Sun City in his accomplishments.

“It feels pretty amazing and like you’re basically unstoppable. I just got to keep working hard to keep representing,” he said.

Perez trains at Garcia’s House of Boxing in East El Paso, where he started his training at 8 years old.

“I accomplished everything, not just by me, but my trainers Tommy Galindo and my dad Sergio Perez. They pushed me to the limit,” said Perez. “They encourage me. They just push me hard every single day.”

Right now, he’s working on fighting his way into the 2024 Olympics. Among the tournaments he said he’ll be participating in this year are the Junior Olympic Tournament and a National Championship in July.

