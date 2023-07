EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An MMA championship bout is coming to El Paso’s Southwest University Park next month.

The LFA announced on Wednesday that the Women’s Flyweight Championship would be held at El Paso’s Southwest University Park on Aug. 4, as part of LFA 164.

The championship bout will feature Sabina Mazo and Sandra Lavado Garcia. The fight is set to begin at 9 p.m. MT that night.

Tickets are currently on sale and the rest of the fight card will be announced at a later date.