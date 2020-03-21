Women’s football team stranded in Honduras comes home

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The final 30 members of the American Football Events Team USA women’s football team were able to return to the United States on Friday.

The 55-person team, which features six Las Cruces natives, had been stranded in Honduras, after the Honduran government issued a seven-day travel ban because of the coronavirus.

25 members were able to return to the U.S. on Thursday night, with the remaining 30 coming back on Friday. The 6 Las Cruces players all flew back on a military C-130 airplane, which took them to Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina.

They will hopefully arrive home in Las Cruces on Saturday, at which time they will be put in a 14-day quarantine.

The six Las Cruces natives on Team USA were Billy and Candace Avalos, Alicia Aguirre, Rachel Damns, Wyshana Brooks and Jami Graham.

They are all part of the local women’s tackle football team La Muerte de Las Cruces and got the chance to travel to Honduras to play in the Americas Women’s Bowl, when the travel ban was put into place.

Willie Avalos told KTSM that New Mexico lawmakers, including governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham congresswoman Xochitl Torres-Small were instrumental in getting the team back to the United States.

Torres-Small was the first lawmaker to alert the U.S. State Department that the team was stranded, which started the process of getting them home.

KTSM will have more with the six members of Team USA when they arrive back in the Borderland.