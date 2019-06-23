Will power: Hernandez hosts football camp at Fort Bliss

Former UTEP football standout and current New York Giants offensive lineman Will Hernandez hosted a youth football camp on Saturday at Fort Bliss.

Hernandez teamed up with ProCamp, an organization which hosts similar camps across the nation, to teach kids football skills to military families in the Borderland.

Hernandez, who played for the Miners for four seasons, said he developed an appreciation for the military community after living in El Paso.

” It’s very important for me to show some sort of gratitude in any way that I can and ProCamp approached me with this and they said it was going to be military based, Fort Bliss, I was all like I’m in you know it was a chance for me you know finally give something back not only to the city of El Paso and the kids but also to the military,” Hernandez said.

The Las Vegas native said he considers El Paso to be his true home.

Camp members said they were excited to learn the game of football from an NFL player and a former Miner.

“It’s good because he encourages a lot of people he encourages these players to push themselves to make them go far into the NFL,” Robert Ferrufino said.

Hernandez also added it was important for former Miners in the NFL to return to the Borderland to give back to the kids of the community.

“Us as players we want to give back as much as we can cause we know that this isn’t the place that normally gets this a lot so it means a lot to them,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez was the second overall pick in the second round to the New York Giants. During his rookie season in 2018, Hernandez started in all 16 games.

Hernandez said he hopes to return to the Borderland with another camp in the future for all kids of the entire community.