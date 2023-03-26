SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Wild on Ice stunned everyone in the Sunland Derby at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino on Sunday.

Wild on Ice, the racehorse that was listed at odds of 35-1 entering the derby, hung in with the heavy favorites and then edged out Low Expectations to grab a first-place finish in the $600,000 Sunland Derby.

Wild on Ice finished the 1 1/8 miles in a time of 1:51:39 and paid $72.80.

Wild on Ice, who was released from the No. 7 post in the derby, was ridden by Ken Tohill, trained by Joel H. Marr, and is owned by Frank Sumpter.

With the first-place finish, Wild on Ice earned 50 qualifying points towards the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in May.

Low Expectations finished in second place and earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Henry Q finished in third place and earned 15 qualifying points.

How Did He Do That grabbed 10 qualifying points with a fourth-place finish. One In Vermillion grabbed the five and final qualifying points in the Sunland Derby up for grabs as the racehorse finished fifth.

Hard to Figure, who entered the derby as a 2-1 favorite, finished in sixth and last place of the race. Fort Bragg, the racehorse expected to be in post No. 3, was scratched prior to the Sunland Derby.