Washington Football Team waives Del Valle graduate Steven Montez

LANDOVER, Maryland (KTSM) – El Paso native Steven Montez threw his first NFL touchdown pass in the 2021 preseason, but it did not help him make an NFL roster.

The Washington Football Team waived the former Del Valle High School star quarterback on Monday, meaning he’ll have to wait and see what lies ahead for his football future.

It’s certainly disappointing for Montez, who had hoped to be one of three quarterbacks Washington kept on the active roster. However, this isn’t the end of the road.

Any team can claim him off the waiver wire in the next few days and if no one does, Washington could sign him to the practice squad, like they did last year. Montez went 22-34 for 136 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games.

The former Conquistadore played four years at the University of Colorado, graduating as the all-time leading passer in Buffaloes history. After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Montez was signed by Washington and has been there ever since.

A talented arm with an NFL-type body, Montez will likely be picked up again. It’s just a matter of when and what team takes the chance on the Sun City kid.