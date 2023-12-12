EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After re-offering top Class of 2024 players in El Paso like Gael Ochoa and Shay Smith last week, new UTEP head coach Scotty Walden and his staff are focused on the classes below them now.

Walden’s staff extended scholarship offers to Del Valle junior running back/safety Manny Fuller, Chapin sophomore athlete Daveon Singleton and El Dorado sophomore running back Ryan Estrada and Pebble Hills freshman wide receiver Omarion Wallace on Tuesday.

UTEP also gave a preferred walk-on offer to Pebble Hills senior wideout Marcus Torres on Tuesday as well.

For Fuller, it was his fifth Division I offer, as UTEP joined Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech and UTSA in line for his services. Singelton now has three D1 offers from Hawaii, SMU and UTEP and Estrada’s re-offer to UTEP is his fifth, joining Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech and UTSA. Wallace now has two D1 offers, from UTEP and UNLV.

Walden made a point in his introductory press conference to say that his staff would prioritize recruiting the top local players and keeping them at UTEP. It appears that process has begun in earnest.