Vote for Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is up for the FedEx Ground Player of the week and you can vote for the El Paso native.

Jones ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. His effort led the Packers to a solid 34-24 victory.

Now you can vote for him to earn higher accolades.

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2019

The FedEx Ground Player of the Week voting is open until Wednesday afternoon.

Jones graduated from Burges High School where he, along with his twin-brother Alvin, led the Mustangs deep into the playoffs. Aaron Jones went on to become UTEP’s all-time leading rusher before declaring for the draft as a junior.