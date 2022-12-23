EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veliz Passing Academy held its eighth camp at R.R. Jones Stadium at El Paso High School on Thursday and Friday.

Day 1 of our 2022 Holiday Camp is in the books. Over 90 athletes working hard today at beautiful @elpasohs. Day 2 tomorrow!! 🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ogc3U1PUbg — Veliz Passing Academy (@VelizAcademy) December 22, 2022

The Veliz Passing Academy, created by brothers and El Paso natives Scott and Chuck Veliz, has been going strong for four years and continues to be a key camp to develop local quarterback and wide receiver talent.

“El Paso football has made tremendous strides in the past few years,” Chuck Veliz said. “We got great kids, great programs, great coaching around this city, so we just want to add to that and help give these kids an advantage any way we can.”

The 2022 Veliz Passing Academy Holiday Camp is underway! Our Young Guns are working hard this morning. pic.twitter.com/7sPSkzJvGY — Veliz Passing Academy (@VelizAcademy) December 22, 2022

The idea of the Veliz Passing Academy began after Scott left Oñate High School (now Organ Mountain) in 2018 after two seasons as the head coach and Chuck departed from his role as an assistant coach with UTEP Football after the 2016-2017 seasons.

“This is our way of giving back. When my brother, Scott [Veliz], had this idea back in 2019, I just had left UTEP, and I thought it was a good idea to give back to the kids of El Paso. We have two camps a year, one in July and one in December. Each camp is about 100 kids, and they range in age group from six, seven to high school and even college kids. It’s our way to help them out with some of the experience and knowledge we have over the years.”