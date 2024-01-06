EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s basketball has dominated the Battle of I-10 series over rival New Mexico State of late. Now that they’re both in Conference USA, that hasn’t changed so far.

The Miners defeated the Aggies 81-72 on Saturday for the ninth consecutive time in the CUSA opener for both teams. It was the first time the Battle of I-10 had been a conference clash in women’s basketball since 1979.

UTEP (6-8, 1-0 CUSA) jumped out to a 14-point lead and led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. NMSU (6-8, 0-1 CUSA) could never get its footing, though the Aggies did close to within eight points in the fourth quarter.

Jane Asinde led UTEP with 19 points and 11 rebounds, one of four Miners that finished in double figures. Jaila Harding scored a game-high 22 points for NMSU.

Saturday’s clash was also the first meeting between NMSU head coach Jody Adams and UTEP head coach Keitha Adams (no relation) since Keitha returned to UTEP last spring.

Keitha Adams famously replaced Jody Adams at Wichita State in 2017, after the latter was let go amid controversy. Jody Adams built the Shockers into a mid-major powerhouse before she left, though.

Despite the interesting tie the two women have to each other, they’ve become friends over the last few years, bonded by their unique tie to Wichita State.

“We had a unique relationship in a situation that a lot of people, it would have been awkward and they wouldn’t have been,” said Keitha Adams. “She’s an exceptional person and we’re good friends.”

Added Jody Adams, “Walking away from Wichita State and her getting the job, I’m her biggest fan. Our friendship really started after that first call to congratulate her, I said, ‘I’m here to help you anyway I can and I truly want you to be successful.’ Our friendship has just grown and grown over the past few years.”

UTEP and NMSU will both host Florida International next week, as the Aggies get the first opportunity on Thursday in Las Cruces at 6 p.m. Then, the Miners will play the Panthers next Saturday at 12:30 p.m.