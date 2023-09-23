EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP suffered its third straight loss after it fell 45-28 to UNLV at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on Saturday night.

UNLV rushes for over 300 yards, UTEP turns the ball over 3 times and the Miners fall to 1-4 with a 45-28 loss.



UTEP had no answer for UNLV’s offense, especially when it came to the Rebels’ run game. The Rebels totaled up 307 rushing yards and all their touchdowns came from rushing plays. UNLV’s Jai’Den Thomas led the Rebels’ run game with 100 yards on six carries and recorded four rushing touchdowns. Fellow running back Vincent Davis had 97 rushing yards on 13 carries and running backs Courtney Reese and Donavyn Lester each tallied a rushing touchdown.

Dana Dimel: No one has run the ball like that on us the last 3 seasons.



UNLV rushed for 306 yards on UTEP tonight. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 24, 2023

The last time a team ran for more than 300 yards in a game against UTEP was on Nov. 16, 2019 when UAB ran 353 yards in a 37-10 home game win over UTEP.

Last time a team rushed for more than 300+ yards in a game vs. UTEP was Nov. 16, 2019 when UAB ran for 353 yards in a 37-10 win over the Miners. UTEP was the road team. https://t.co/j04dGgisqH — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 24, 2023

Starting in the place of Doug Bremfield, redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 15 of his 27 passes for 190 passing yards and threw one interception in UNLV’s win.

UTEP was missing two key offensive players. UTEP’s top wide receiver Tyrin Smith and one of its go-to running backs in Mike Franklin were held out of Saturday’s game due to injuries. UTEP was also without offensive lineman Steven Hubbard, and defensive backs Trejon Hugue, and Trez Moore.

UTEP only posted 91 rushing yards on the night. This is the second game in a row UTEP has gone away from its run game and rushed for less than 100 yards as a team. Torrance Burgess Jr. was the primary running back as he ran the ball 19 times for a total of 99 yards and had one scoring touchdown. Deion Hankins was limited to only three carries for eight yards with his longest run being a four-yard run.

UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison threw three interceptions in Saturday night’s loss. One interception came in the second quarter and the other two came in the fourth quarter. Hardison is now up to seven interceptions on the season.

UTEP now holds a 1-4 record and is on a three-game losing streak. The last time UTEP started its season out 1-4 was in 2019 when the Miners finished that year with a 1-11 overall record.

Up next, UTEP head into the Conference USA portion of its season. UTEP will host Louisiana Tech at the Sun Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 29.