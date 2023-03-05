LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The UTEP softball team (8-12) concluded their time in the Land of Enchantment as they fell in both games of NM State’s Round Robin at NM Softball Field. UTEP dropped its morning matchup against Northern Colorado, 8-7, in another extra-inning game, and then lost to NM State, 4-1, later in the afternoon.

Game 1: Northern Colorado 8, UTEP 7 (8INN)

The Bears took an early 2-0 lead on a two-run homer in the first inning. The Bears then added three runs on three hits in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Peyton Angulo and Caitlyn Brockway singled to center field to put runners on. Lexi Morales was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Savannah Favre doubled to right center to clear the bases and cut the deficit to 5-3. UTEP came within one run in the fourth after Rylan Dooner ‘s groundout scored Ajia Richard from second.

In the fifth, UNC posted another run on an RBI-double, but Favre came in clutch once again for the Miners as she homered to left center to score Morales and tie the game at 6-6.

The game went into extra innings, and the Bears hit a two-run single for the advantage. Dooner doubled in the bottom of the eighth to plate Favre, but UNC’s pitcher held on to close out the Miners for the 8-7 win.

Game 2 | NM State 4, UTEP 1

After two scoreless innings, Pate Cathey broke the seal against NM State with a solo home run to left field in the top of the third, but the Aggies duplicated her efforts to tie the game, 1-1.

NM State put up a run in the fourth and gave up two hits to the Miners before slapping on two more runs in the sixth for the 4-1 win.

UTEP will open Conference USA play as it travels to San Antonio, Texas, to face off against UTSA for a three-game series at Roadrunner Field.