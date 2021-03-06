UTEP Soccer falls at Southern Miss 3-0 on Saturday afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Vic Bohdan scored her first goal of the season and Emily Parrott recorded a career-high 13 saves, but Southern Miss (3-2, 1-1 Conference USA) jumped out to an early lead and notched a 3-1 victory over UTEP (2-3-1, 1-1 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon.

Bohdan, who sat out the 2019 season as a redshirt, booted her 12th career goal in the 78th minute from about 17 yards out. The ball found its way in front of the net off a corner kick that bounced toward Bohdan just inside the box. It was the redshirt junior’s first goal since Oct. 7, 2018 at WKU.

“Tough game for us,” said interim UTEP Head Coach Stewart Givens. “Credit to southern miss for making it super difficult on us. We will learn from today and move on quickly to prepare for UAB and correct some of the issues we had today.”

The Golden Eagles offense kept Parrott busy all day. USM registered 22 shots with 16 of them on goal. The Miners tallied four shots with three on goal. Cayla Payne (29’) and Ayana Noel (80’) each recorded shots on goal, while Kam Fisher was credited with a shot (14’).

Caitlin Pierce put her Golden Eagles up 1-0 early in the match. She found the back of the net on an unassisted goal in the 10th minute. Cayman Tamez was penalized with a yellow card that help lead to Aubrey Olin’s header in the back of the net off an assist by JoAnnie Ramos. Alice Campos essentially sealed the victory with a goal in the 74th minute.

UTEP will host UAB on March 14. The Miners and Blazers are set to kickoff at 11 a.m. at University Field.