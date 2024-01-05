EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With both UTEP and New Mexico State now competing in Conference USA, a new chapter of the Battle of I-10 rivalry is here when it comes to the women’s basketball programs.

The UTEP and NMSU women’s basketball teams will square off in a conference game for the first time ever on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.

Saturday’s game marks both UTEP and New Mexico State’s Conference USA opener for the 2023-24 season.

“This has always been a big game with us being right down the road from one another, and then it’s the first conference game. It’s a big night and it’s a big opportunity.” UTEP women’s basketball head coach Keitha Adams said.

“To open up with your rival is always fun for us but we are taking it business like. We want to have a pro mentality walking into this game.” NM State women’s basketball head coach Jody Adams said.

UTEP heads into the matchup with a 5-8 record on the season. The Miners recently grabbed an 89-62 win over Southern Utah on Dec. 30. Erin Wilson will be the player to watch for UTEP. Wilson is averaging 13.3 points per game and was named the Conference USA Player of the Week on Jan. 1 after a 18-point, 16-rebound performance against Southern Utah.

New Mexico State heads into the matchup with a 6-7 record. Injuries have really rattled New Mexico State in its second year of the Jody Adams era. NMSU is currently on a three-game losing streak and are hoping to snap it with a win in its conference opener against UTEP on Saturday. Molly Kaiser will be the player to watch for New Mexico State. Kaiser plays with that moxie and is a leader on the squad. Kaiser leads NMSU in scoring as she is averaging 15.4 point per game so far this season.

UTEP has beat NMSU in the last eight meetings in the rivalry. The last time New Mexico State beat UTEP was Nov. 11, 2018, NMSU won that matchup 69-65 at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP and New Mexico State will go head-to-head for the first time this season on Saturday. Tipoff is at 2:00 p.m. MT at the Don Haskins Center.