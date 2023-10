DALLAS – Conference USA released its initial broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season Thursday featuring 145 nationally-televised and digital games played on CUSA courts. Linear games will air on CBS Sports Network and ESPNU, while all remaining contests will stream via ESPN+.

CBS Sports Network will air 18 games, including the two CUSA Championship semifinals and the title game in March, while five more games are set to air on ESPNU for the fifth straight year.

ESPN+ boasts 122 of the league’s remaining home contests, including the championship’s first-round game and four quarterfinal contests.

The Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championship is set to move to Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala. The nine-team, single-elimination tournament tips off Tuesday, March 12 and culminates in the title game, to be televised on CBS Sports Network on Saturday, March 16.

For additional home and away broadcast information, please check the schedule pages on conferenceusa.com and individual school web sites for further information.

CBS Sports Network

DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM NETWORK TIME 11/13/2023 UC Santa Barbara UTEP CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 11/29/2023 FGCU FIU CBSSN 7 p.m. ET 12/9/2023 Belmont MTSU CBSSN 8:30 p.m. ET 12/15/2023 New Mexico NM State CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 1/4/2024 UTEP NM State CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 1/6/2024 Liberty WKU CBSSN 6 p.m. ET 1/11/2024 LA Tech MTSU CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 1/13/2024 Jax State WKU CBSSN 5 p.m. ET 1/18/2024 MTSU UTEP CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 1/25/2024 NM State Sam Houston CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 2/1/2024 Sam Houston WKU CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 2/15/2024 UTEP WKU CBSSN 7 p.m. ET 2/22/2024 Sam Houston NM State CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 2/29/2024 NM State Liberty CBSSN 9 p.m. ET 3/7/2024 Sam Houston LA Tech CBSSN 9 p.m. 3/15/2024 CUSA Men’s Semifinal CBSSN 12:30 p.m. ET 3/15/2024 CUSA Men’s Semifinal CBSSN 3 p.m. ET 3/16/2024 CUSA Men’s Championship CBSSN 8:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM NETWORK TIME 12/9/2023 Grand Canyon Liberty ESPNU 2 p.m. ET 1/14/2024 Liberty LA Tech ESPNU 3 p.m. ET 2/3/2024 MTSU WKU ESPNU 8 p.m. ET 2/10/2024 LA Tech Liberty ESPNU 8 p.m. ET 3/2/2024 MTSU Sam Houston ESPNU 8 p.m. ET

ESPN+