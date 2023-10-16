HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (KTSM) – With the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season just three weeks away, Conference USA held its annual media day on Monday.

Huntsville, Ala., is the new homebase for the league, for media day as well as the CUSA Tournament in March of 2024. Coaches and players from UTEP and New Mexico State made their way to Rocket City for the event.

UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding and guard Tae Hardy; Miners women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams and forward Jane Asinde; NMSU men’s coach Jason Hooten and forward Kaosi Ezeagu; and Aggies women’s coach Jody Adams and guard Molly Kaiser were the Borderland’s representatives in Huntsville.

The UTEP men and women were both picked to finish in fifth place in the new-look CUSA in 2023-24, while the NMSU women were selected sixth and the Aggie men eighth.

The season begins for all four teams on Nov. 6 around the nation.