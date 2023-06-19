EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jason Williams starred for UTEP from 2003-2006, leading the Miners to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2004 and 2005.

After a 13-year professional career overseas, Williams has returned to the Sun City and is a trainer and basketball coach for Pro Skills, in addition to running his Believe Sports Foundation to give back to the next generation of athletes.

Williams teamed up with the Hanks High School boys and girls basketball teams on Monday for the first Hanks basketball camp, which featured kids in elementary and middle school.

1st Annual Hanks Basketball Camp⚔️🛡️💥🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/inJ2xNDGXd — Hanks Lady Knights Basketball (@HanksLadyBB) June 19, 2023

“Any knowledge I can give them through basketball and my experiences, it’s always good to be around any type of kids whether I’m training them or not,” Williams said.

Williams and the coaches and athletes for the Knights teams put the campers through a series of workouts throughout the day, while also having fun activities.

The opportunity for the high school players to turn into coaches for the day was also important.

“It was really fun with these kids. They love the community, as you can see, they’re all here,” said Hanks boys basketball coach Mauricio Perez. “They really enjoy it and they want to give back to the community and make sure we’re setting a good foundation, starting with the lower levels.”

The camp will continue on Tuesday from 9:30-12:30 p.m. at Hanks Middle School.