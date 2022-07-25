JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Off to a surprising 1-2-1 start to the 2022 Apertura under new manager Hernan Cristante, FC Juarez is hoping to become one of the top teams in Liga MX this season.

Los Bravos have made multiple signings that were big splashes in Mexico soccer, including the addition of Mexican National Team defender Carlos Salcedo two weeks ago.

A team that is beloved in two different countries thanks to its location in the Borderland makes it one of the most unique clubs in the world. Fans from both Mexico and the United States travel to their games, something that only happens in a select few places in the world.

KTSM 9 Sports Director went across the Rio Grande River to get an idea of what a match day at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez is truly like.

FC Juarez will play two home games this week, first vs. Tigres on Tuesday, then Toluca on Friday.