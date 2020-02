Ruidoso, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout was dominant on Saturday night against Rosvel Montoya, winning in a round two TKO.

Trout knocked Montoya down in round one as well, before ending the fight in round two in his latest Super Welterweight bout.

The victory was Trout’s first victory since February, 2018, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

With the win, Trout’s career record improves to 32-5-1.