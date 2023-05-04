EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, former Burges superstar Tristen Newton was the leading scorer in the national championship game as UConn took down San Diego State for its fifth championship.

Now, Newton is getting ready for June’s NBA Draft; he’s currently training in Las Vegas, Nev., with the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago on the horizon May 16-18.

According to his family, Newton will have his first pre-Draft workout with the Golden State Warriors this week and hopes to schedule more with teams around the league as the drafts gets closer.

Newton averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 4.7 assists for UConn during the 2022-23 season after transferring from East Carolina last offseason.

6’5 UConn senior Tristen Newton will have a workout with the Golden State Warriors this week



The 6’5 PG averaged 10 PPG/4.5 RPG/ 4.7 APG#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Hu9K9k3BPm — Pistons Draft Talk (@PDTScouting) May 2, 2023

Newton scored over 3,000 career points in high school at Burges and is hoping to be next El Pasoan to make it to the pros.

He has kept his collegiate eligibility open while going through the NBA Draft process. Newton and all other players who declared for the draft while maintaining their collegiate eligibility have until June 1 to make their final decision.