EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sport of boxing is one that is ingrained into the blood of the Trevino family. The origin of Daniel’s passion for it started right at home with his father, Luis Trevino Sr.

“I’ve always liked boxing because of the fights on Saturday nights at home and he always was there watching the fights,” said Luis Trevino Sr. “And then we got a boxing bag in our garage in 2009. We we had a one bag animal rattle the whole house and he just started training.”

“At the time, I was 12 years old, and I saw a lot of kids on hitting the bag and stuff like that. And I’m like, maybe I should, you know, I should try that,” said Daniel Trevino. “That’s what got me in, you know, eight years later and, and here I am making my on my pro debut.”

Daniel at the age of 20 years old is set to make his professional boxing debut on May 21st at the Texas National Guard Building on 11701 Montana Ave.

In his corner will be someone he’s know his entire life, his older brother, Luis Trevino Jr.

Luis, 22, takes on the role of head trainer and is in charge of getting Daniel ready for his fight.

His path into becoming a boxing trainer was one he picked up from his father in a way nobody saw coming after transitioning the family’s boxing gym to another location in 2014.

“We left the garage and then we went to a little place and a friend told me I have a little hole in the wall out there, you know, in East El Paso. And we went in there and I had a bad accident with the and I fell and I had an accident that compound fracture to my femur, my arms,” said Trevino Sr. “I was out for a year. I was in a wheelchair for at least a year.”

When the Trevino Sr.’s accident occurred his oldest son, Luis, was there to see it all.

“From that day on I think I got more involved in boxing and I got more involved in the medical field.” said Trevino Jr. “After that injury of my dad, he couldn’t walk for about a year. The business was still going on, though, so I had to take over.”

“When he [Luis] saw me hurt. Well, he picked up the torch and went along with it. And as you can see, he’s a young, young man now, and he’s one of the good coaches there.” said Trevino Sr.

From that point on, Luis looked to learn as much as he could as his motivation to become a great trainer intensified throughout the years.

Starting at the age of 14, I had to really study because there was a lot of competition in El Paso to where I would go to competitions, and I’m the youngest coach out there,” said Trevino Jr. “I had to really look at a lot of people to ask a lot of questions. That’s one thing my dad taught me, ask a lot of questions and always be humble and I think that’s that’s where I am right now.”

Luis and Daniel now look to start their journey into the professional boxing world. Regardless of what lies ahead, the experience is one both brothers are grateful for.

“For me and my brother. We get it. We get each other. We’re very comfortable with each other, and it’s something that you don’t see.” said Daniel.

“This relationship between us has gotten really big, really stronger, and it’s going to be something very special so I do take that to heart.” said Trevino Jr.

“It’s just special to see both of them work together. Very special and that’s probably been the highlight of it all,” said Trevino Sr. “Win or lose, train or not, the highlight is seeing them both work together.”