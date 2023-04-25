EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the spring of 2024, the Sun City will be the epicenter of the college football bowl game world.

The organization Bowl Season, which oversees every single college football bowl game and the College Football Playoff, announced on Monday that it will host its annual meeting in El Paso in April of 2024. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will host the event.

The 2023 edition of the event was held in Nashville, Tenn., and was attended by executives from every bowl game as well as the CFP.

The 2024 Bowl Season meetings will be hosted by the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso. Executives from every college football bowl game will be in attendance. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 24, 2023

“The Bowl Season Annual Meeting is always a big highlight of the spring,” said Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season. “We had a tremendous week in Nashville. The interaction, networking and overall discussion was very productive. Our membership is a collection of some of the best business professionals in sports. We were able to cover a lot of ground, celebrate the successes of 2022-23, and plan for the future.”

Planning for the April, 2024 event is still in the early stages, but it’s an opportunity for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to put forth its legendary hospitality for the rest of the bowl games who may not have an idea of what the game means to the city of El Paso.

The 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be the 90th edition of the historic football game. It will kickoff at noon on Dec. 29, 2023, and pit the Pac-12 against the ACC.