JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mex. (KTSM) – FC Juarez’s 2022 Apertura campaign came to a close on Sunday with a 3-0 playoff loss on the road at Toluca.

Los Bravos had to sneak into the playoffs with a big win, then some key losses by other teams in the final week of the season. It’s the first time they’ve ever made the playoffs in their history.

Se acaba el partido en Toluca.



Mis Bravos pelearon durante los 90 minutos.

Juarez conceded once in the first half and twice after halftime, but had multiple chances to score throughout the game to make the game closer.

FC Juarez will continue its 2022-23 season with the Clausura once the calendar flips to January.