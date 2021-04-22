The view from the top: Top View Fit trains El Paso’s finest athletes

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Pick a name of a star El Paso athlete out of a hat, and it’s likely that they all have one common denominator.

Roberto Godinez and Joseph Iglesias are the men behind the success of a plethora of the Sun City’s brightest stars. The trainers started Top View Fit less than two years ago, and business is booming.

“The best thing for us is that we were born and raised in El Paso, we both played sports here and have a big network here, and at the end of the day, we care,” Godinez said.

Be it high school, college, or pros, Top View’s clientele is top notch. It includes NFL players Aaron Jones, Steven Montez and Nik Needham; Baltimore Orioles prospect Darell Hernaiz; a plethora of Locomotive FC stars; on down to University of Texas baseball star Ivan Melendez.

“I started with rob out of high school and I’ve been with him for 3 years and I still go back in the offseason,” Melendez said. “He knows his stuff, he has a degree.”

Suffice to say, if there’s an El Paso star, Top View is in the picture.

“It definitely gives me butterflies like I’m there with them,” Godinez said. “Training the stars wasn’t ever what we wanted to be known for. At the end of the day we want to make sure El Paso local athletes are the ones getting better.”

Top View’s trainers tailor their workouts to the needs of each individual athlete.

“Regardless of who you are, I bring my little brother, he’s in middle school, I bring my other brother, he’s in high school, and then I’m coming,” said Tristan Cooper, a former Arizona defensive back who is hoping to get picked up by an NFL team. “He makes a specific workout plan for them which is what a lot of athletes are intrigued by.”

Godinez takes it one step further to prepare his athletes to be at the top of their game.

“I love studying film and looking at the patterns and movements of everything they’re going to do, from our quarterbacks to our soccer players and different angles they work,” Godinez said.

So early in their careers, Godinez and Iglesias have lofty goals for Top View down the line.

“A big goal of mine is to branch out to the agents that I know and try to get they’re professional athletes to come to El Paso in the offseason and have El Paso be a spot athletes come in the offseason,” Godinez said.

Rest assured, the view from the top is what drives them.