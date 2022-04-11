EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Racing dirt bikes was something that El Pasoan Tre Fierro started doing at the age of three.

Ever since, it has led him to traveling all over the country and even the world to help him develop his skills as a professional supercross racer.

“I didn’t have much of a choice, my dad threw me on a dirt bike when I was really young and I fell in love with the sport,” said Fierro. “I kind of tried other things and I never really had the same feelings that I did for motocross so I kind of just stuck with it and every day my love for motocross grew more and more.”

With not many racing tracks available in El Paso, Fierro had to make his way elsewhere in order to gain experience to develop as a motocross racer.

“My dad had to take me out of the city a lot of the time just because there were no tracks around here,” said Fierro. “Every weekend we would go to a different city, different championship and get experience any way we could.”

The sport even had him traveling internationally to see where he ranked among others across the world.

“I’ve been to Columbia, I’ve been to the Dominican Republic, I’ve been to Mexico.” said Fierro.

After moving up the ranks in the motocross realm, Fierro has now found himself racing with the best of the best at the pinnacle of the sport: The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

The racing series is an indoor dirt bike racing championship. Supercross races are made from dirt hauled into stadiums. The season is held from January through May in open stadiums and covered domes. The tracks all have different characteristics when it comes to its jumps, turns, and bumps and makes for exciting racing between all the riders.

“It is basically the highest level of competition our sport has, “said Fierro. “So being able to compete in a main event in supercross is the biggest accomplishment you can have in our sport.”

There are two divisions in Supercross racing: the 450SX Class and the 250SX Class. The 250SX Class, the one that Fierro races in, is one you see a lot of younger riders compete in with 250cc four-stroke motorcycles.

Each class has a final race at the end of the night which is called the Main Event. Only twenty-two riders are allowed to compete in the Main Event.

On race day, afternoon practice sessions are held and each racer’s laps are timed and the top forty riders with the fastest lap times in each class qualify for the night program. Once there, riders take part in one of two Heat Races per class. Riders have to finish in the top nine positions at the end of the Heat Race to punch their ticket to the Main Event.

If a rider misses out on placing in the top nine in their Heat Race, their opportunity of racing in the Main Event isn’t over yet.

In the 250SX Class (Fierro’s race class), riders compete in a Last Change Qualifier, where riders have to place in the top four, and those final four racers make up the 22-racer starting grid for the Main Event. Riders who don’t make it into the Main Event are finished for the night.

Fierro made his Monster Energy Supercross debut in March 2021 at one of the most iconic tracks in all of motorsports: Daytona International Speedway.

In his rookie season, Fierro not only struggled to make a Main Event but struggled to make the night program.

But race by race, Fierro was stepping in the right direction every time and worked his way into his first Supercross night show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Two races later, Fierro qualified for another night show at another iconic motorsport venue: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It was a rookie season that Fierro learned a lot from and used to help him step up his game to another level.

This season, the 22-year-old raced his way into his first Supercross Main Event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

“My whole life’s work had been leading up to that and it finally came true,” said Fierro. “It was something super hard to believe but at the same time I couldn’t celebrate too much because the work had not begun yet because I still needed to race the actual event. Obviously, I celebrated with my parents, I gave hugs, a couple tears came out but once I had to start getting ready for the race I started getting serious again.”

Fierro went onto bump elbows with 22 of the best riders in the world that night and scraped out a 14th place finish. It made for an accomplishment the young racer had always dreamed of.

“It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life,” said Fierro. Just to line up with the best riders in the world and at that point you become one of the best riders in the world.”

Fierro wasn’t done there yet with Main Event appearances. Just recently, he made his second ever Main Event at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This time around, he had to race in the Last Chance Qualifier and finished 2nd when the race ended, which secured his ticket to the Main Event in thrilling fashion.

The Kawaski Mexico-sponsored racer has his eyes set on his future and wants to continue to find success at the highest level of the sport.

“Meanwhile I have the support I have right now I think I just want to get to the highest I can at this level of competition and hopefully one day get into a factory team here in the United States,” said Fierro. “Obviously I am making a career of it right now but I want to make it bigger. Every time there is just more and more and you want more so I guess that is where I am at right now.”

Fierro will be back in action in Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High on April 30 for round 16 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

