EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Greater El Paso Football showcase has been one of the marquee sporting events in the Sun City. Senior football players from 34 El Paso County high school take part in an exciting football combine and football game.

The Greater El Paso Football Showcase Combine has been in existence since Dec. 2011. The combine will take place on Dec. 16 at the SISD Student Activity Complex. Meanwhile, it is the All-Star game that has created a lot of the buzz when it comes to high school football here in the borderland.

This year will be the 30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game. It is set to be played at the SISD Student Activity Complex on Dec. 17, 2022. Pre-game festivities are scheduled to start at 12:35 p.m. and kick off is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The Greater El Paso Football Showcase is supported by a dedicated all volunteer committee, coaching staff, and generous sponsors. All proceeds from the game go directly back to the seniors in the form of scholarships. El Paso graduating seniors have been awarded 711 scholarships totaling $611,500, according to the Greater El Paso Football Showcase.

A press conference was held on Tuesday to introduce the head coaches of the upcoming all-star game. Franklin football head coach Daren Walker is set to coach team Blue Thunder. Meanwhile, Pebble Hills’ football head coach Mark Torres will lead team Red Storm.

Despite the game still being a ways out, the major growth of what the Great El Paso Football Showcase is doing has noticeably been seen.

“To see where this game has come since 1992, it is pretty amazing and we could not do it without the support of El Paso,” said Greater El Paso Football Showcase Director of Operations Ed Stansbury. “We couldn’t do it without the athletic directors, coaches, so many people and participants who have come through the showcase over the years. It is not just football players, it is everybody that is involved in Friday night football.”

For more information, visit www.915showcase.com