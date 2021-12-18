The Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game played for first time in two years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some of the top local high school football players got one more chance to gear up and take the field at SISD’s Student Activities Complex Saturday.

The Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game was played for the first time in two years.

Last year’s game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of the game gave fans in attendance the chance to see the enormous amount of talent that the borderland possess on the gridiron.

Missouri Tigers’ commit Tavorus Jones (Burges), Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week 8 recipient Elijah Uribe (Eastlake), and Horizon’s human highlight reel Ernie Garcia were just some of the many star student-athletes that were showcased on team Red Storm.

On team Blue Thunder you had the likes of Iowa State commit Jeremiah Cooper (Andress), Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week 9 recipient Cameron Byrd (Franklin), and Burges’ Sean Street to headline the talented roster.

The game consisted of a ton of scoring and some spectacular plays.

It would be Red Storm’s day though as they would beat Blue Thunder, 55-35.

All proceeds from the game go directly back to the seniors participating in the form of scholarships. To date, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game has awarded 696 scholarships to football players, cheerleaders, band members, dance/drill team, ROTC cadets, journalism students and choir members. These scholarships have totaled $589,000.

