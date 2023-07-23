LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) – ‘The Enchantment’ a team made up of players with ties to New Mexico, saw its run in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) come to an end in the Lubbock Regional after losing to Bleed Green (North Texas alumni) 70-57 on Sunday.

Former New Mexico State forward Johnny McCants led ‘The Enchantment’ with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Former UTEP and New Mexico State standout Evan Gilyard only scored two points in 28 minutes played. Gilyard shot 1-for-8 from the floor. Montwood and University of New Mexico graduate Roman Martinez had 7 points on 3-of-5 shooting with two made threes.

With the loss, ‘The Enchantment’ are officially eliminated from the TBT.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a 64-team tournament played each summer. A $1 million winner-take-all prize is awarded to the winning team to split among its players.