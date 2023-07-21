LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) – The Enchantment, a team made up of players with ties to New Mexico, defeated Air Raiders (Texas Tech alumni) 84-67 in the second round of the TBT Tournament on Friday night in Lubbock.

Former UTEP and New Mexico State standout Evan Gilyard had 15 points and 11 rebounds for The Enchantment, while former NMSU and Organ Mountain star Johnny McCants had 11 points. Montwood and University of New Mexico graduate Roman Martinez also scored three points in the win.

AGGIES, LOBOS, & NEW MEXICO TO THE SWEET 16. ‼️‼️‼️



Please support our journey as our hotel stay has been extended 😄⤵️https://t.co/80LIArvnv2 https://t.co/7FrYcntVM4 — The Enchantment TBT (@Enchantment_TBT) July 22, 2023

With the victory in the 64-team tournament, The Enchantment advances to the third round of play, the Sweet 16 on Sunday in Lubbock vs. Bleed Green, a team of North Texas alumni. That game will tip off at 11 a.m. MT on ESPN+.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a 64-team tournament played each summer. A $1 million winner-take-all prize is awarded to the winning team to split among its players.