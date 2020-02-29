Sunland Park this Week: Successful Mine That Bird Derby ahead of Sunland’s big race

Breaking News
by: Tom Dawson; Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas — On February 23, Sunland Park Racetrack hosted its final major prep day for the Sunland Derby and the Sunland Park Oaks. The $100,000 Mine That Bird Derby had a small but competitive field with Sir Rick taking the victory and setting up a likely shot at the $700,000 Sunland Derby.

In the Island Fashion Stakes, the first two spots went to local trainer Justin Evans, whose two winning fillies were recently brought in from Northern California. Oaks winner Shanghai Keely has raced the mile distance three times before and is now a prime candidate for the $200,000 Sunland Park Oaks.

In the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Park, Azul Coast finished strong at the mile and one-eighth distance, which sets him up for a possible trip to Sunland Park on March 22nd according to Hall-of-Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

