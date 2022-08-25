

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun eased past the short-handed Dallas Wings 73-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals.

The Sun broke it open in the third quarter, using a 15-6 run to build a 49-40 lead. The Wings only made four field goals in the third quarter and Connecticut started the fourth on an 8-0 run for a 65-46 lead.

Connecticut held Dallas to 24 second-half points and a season-low point total.

“Last game, we had one steal and that’s not our identity at all,” said Thomas, who had two of Connecticut’s 14 steals. “We knew we really had to turn it up on defense and have each other’s back out there. … When we started to get stops, that’s when the game really opened up.”

Connecticut was ahead 49-41 when Dallas brought in its star Arike Ogunbowale for the first time in six games. Ogunbowale, who had been out since having abdominal surgery on Aug. 9, missed three shots in the third quarter and Dallas trailed 57-46 entering the fourth.

Jonquel Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Natisha Hiedeman added 11 points for Connecticut. Bonner became the 10th player in WNBA history to reach 300 career field goals, passing Angel McCoughtry.