EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 89th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is less than a month away and the selection committee’s choices are starting to come into focus.

The bowl will select a team from the Pac-12 Conference and a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Sun Bowl will host a selection party at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

With just three days until Selection Sunday, Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas told KTSM this week that the teams up for selection are starting to come into focus.

Barring any big upsets in the conference championship games, Olivas envisions four potential teams coming to El Paso: Oregon State or UCLA from the Pac-12 and Duke or Pittsburgh from the ACC.

“In the Pac-12 there’s still some scenarios that could possibly happen, but I think it’ll come down to UCLA or Oregon State and in the ACC it’s Pittsburgh or Duke,” Olivas said. “It’s looking like we’ll have at worst a 9-3 team from the Pac-12 and at worst an 8-4 team from the ACC which would be one of the best matchups we’ve had in years.”

Bowl game prognosticators like Brett McMurphy of the Action Network agree with Olivas. In his latest bowl projections, McMurphy had UCLA playing Duke.

The 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will kickoff at noon on Dec. 30 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso.