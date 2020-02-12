Steven Montez invited to NFL Combine in Indianapolis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez is headed to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine (Feb. 27-Mar. 1), taking the next step in becoming the next El Pasoan selected in the NFL Draft, the first since Aaron Jones in 2017.

Montez, a four-year starter at the University of Colorado, participated in the Senior Bowl last month and impressed several scouts during a week’s worth of practices. However, he struggled to get anything going during the game, completing just three-of-eight passes for 24 yards with one interception.

The Del Valle High School graduate is projected to be a Day 3 (Rounds 3-7) selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, due in large part to inconsistent play throughout his college career. He had four offensive coordinators in four years. Even then, he had historic career with the Buffaloes, setting nearly 50 school records. Montez is the Buffaloes’ all-time leader in passing with 9,467 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Up Next: NFL Combine 🔒 pic.twitter.com/72VLjJkK2D — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) February 12, 2020

Montez can change the narrative surrounding his draft stock with a good showing at the NFL Combine. At 6’5, 230 lbs. Montez has NFL quarterback prototypical size and he can make all the throws. It is what NFL teams learn about him off the field that will have a direct impact on where he is selected come April.