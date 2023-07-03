LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The 2023 MLB Draft is right around the corner as it will take place on Sunday (July 9) to Tuesday (July 11th) in Seattle as park of the MLB All-Star Weekend.

Former Centennial High School baseball star Steven Milam will be hoping to hear his name called during this year’s draft.

Milam is currently MLB.com’s 105th-ranked prospect for this year’s draft.

Milam is coming off a stellar senior season at Centennial High School. The switch-hitting middle infielder was the first Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Centennial High School, after leading the Hawks to the Class 5A State Championship Game.

En route to that award, Milam batted .627, hit seven home runs, 50 RBI, and scored 65 runs. He led the state in slugging percentage (1.313), hits (52), runs (65), doubles (18) and triples (nine). He also tied for the state lead with 50 RBI and finished seventh in home runs.

Milam spoke to KTSM on Monday and said wasn’t exactly sure when and where he would be going in this year’s draft. Milam did tell KTSM he’s feeling that he will go somewhere from rounds two to five.

Ever since participating in the MLB Draft Combine about a week and a half ago, Milam says teams have been contact with his agent, David Matranga of PSI Sports, as teams start to fill out its draft boards ahead of Sunday.

Matranga represents New York Yankees star and the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge.

“My agent will be on the phone a lot and he will be relaying stuff to me,” Milam said on how the draft process has been since the combine. “It’s mostly contact through him and what I want to do and the decisions I want to make. I also have my family here to help me.”

Along with a chance to go pro at the age of 18, Milam has the opportunity to go play at one of the best college baseball programs in the entire nation: LSU. Milam signed his National Letter of Intent to LSU in Nov. 2022.

After seeing the Tigers win the 2023 College World Series, getting the college experience is something Milam wants but he’ll have to wait and see if he’ll go that route depending on what happens in the draft.

“I obviously want to get to campus, and I want to have that college experience, and that college baseball experience with the fan base there and everything,” Milam said. “I want that, but you know how it works. If they take me in the draft and if that all works out and goes how I want it to go, then it works out and I have to say bye to LSU.”

The decision of whether to turn pro at 18 or go play at his dream school, LSU, is one Milam will have to make very soon after the draft.

“I am an 18-year-old kid, and I am trying to make a decision that will last a lifetime,” Milam said. “This is not just a decision you make overnight. Me and my family have been talking about it, my agent has been talking about it, I even talked to my coach at LSU about it, so I have a lot of good heads to pick from and everything so I feel like once the draft is said and done, I will have a pretty good idea of what I’ll do.”

The 2023 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday (July 9) and run through Tuesday (July 11). Rounds 1 and 2 will be on Sunday. Rounds 3-10 will happen on Monday. Rounds 11-20 will happen on Tuesday.