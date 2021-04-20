Southwest University Park to operate at 70% capacity to begin season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The start of the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and USL Championship seasons are just around the corner. El Paso Locomotive FC will open their season at home on Saturday, May 8, while the El Paso Chihuahuas’ home opener will be on Thursday, May 13th at Southwest University Park.

2021 INDIVIDUAL GAME TICKET UPDATE



Tickets for our first 2 homestands will go on sale Saturday, April 24th at 10 AM; online at https://t.co/JdwTh1gZQn & at the Durango Street Box Office



May 13th – 18th: @ABQTopes

May 27th – June 1st: @okc_dodgers



Info: https://t.co/eka2uY1FHy pic.twitter.com/vEdzfZsOW2 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 20, 2021

According to MountainStar Sports Group, who owns both teams, capacity at Southwest University Park will be in the neighborhood of 70% to begin the season for Locomotive and Chihuahuas games. Face coverings will be required for fans in attendance.

“That’s a number that feels right to start and to provide some sections to be socially distanced seats. It allows for other sections to be open as normal to be able to satisfy all of our great season seat members for both teams,” said Chihuahuas general manager Brad Taylor. “Again, we are going to remain fluid and flexible as things, hopefully, only get better.”

ARE YOU READY LOCOS?!



Tickets for our first two home games go on sale to the public this Saturday! Get early access by signing up for the waiting list.



May 8 – @NewMexicoUTD

May 22 – @RGVFC



Read more on how to get your tickets here⬇️https://t.co/4LmP4wluZ4 pic.twitter.com/7UZ6XUjH33 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) April 20, 2021

The Chihuahuas saw their 2020 MiLB season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Locomotive FC made another run to the USL Championship Western Conference Finals in an abbreviated 2020 season.