Southwest University Park to operate at 70% capacity to begin season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The start of the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and USL Championship seasons are just around the corner. El Paso Locomotive FC will open their season at home on Saturday, May 8, while the El Paso Chihuahuas’ home opener will be on Thursday, May 13th at Southwest University Park.
According to MountainStar Sports Group, who owns both teams, capacity at Southwest University Park will be in the neighborhood of 70% to begin the season for Locomotive and Chihuahuas games. Face coverings will be required for fans in attendance.
“That’s a number that feels right to start and to provide some sections to be socially distanced seats. It allows for other sections to be open as normal to be able to satisfy all of our great season seat members for both teams,” said Chihuahuas general manager Brad Taylor. “Again, we are going to remain fluid and flexible as things, hopefully, only get better.”
The Chihuahuas saw their 2020 MiLB season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Locomotive FC made another run to the USL Championship Western Conference Finals in an abbreviated 2020 season.