Southwest University Park increasing capacity to 100%

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline and the amount of people in El Paso County continue to get vaccinated, life at the downtown ballpark is looking more and more normal. After dropping their mask policy last week, Southwest University Park announcing on Monday they will increase capacity for El Paso Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC home games from 70% to 100% beginning May 27.

“The El Paso region has made significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 and fans of both teams continue to be very cooperative and respectful of the health and safety protocols put in place at Southwest University Park,” said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford in a statement. “We are pleased to join many teams and venues across the state and country which are safely returning to full capacity and to welcome back the amazing fans of both the Chihuahuas and Locomotive.”

According to a MountainStar Sports Group’s release, Southwest University Park will continue to implement health and safety protocols for all games and matches including hand sanitizer stations and thorough cleaning and sanitization of the facility before, during, and after events.

The Chihuahuas will host Oklahoma City, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a six-game series beginning May 27. The next Locomotive FC home match will be Wednesday, June 9 against Indy Eleven at 7 p.m.