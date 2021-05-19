Southwest University Park drops mask policy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Southwest University Park announced on Wednesday that facial coverings will no longer be required at all events for ticketed guests, effective immediately. They are, however, recommended for guests who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, Southwest University Park will continue to implement health and safety protocols for all games and matches including hand sanitizer stations and thorough cleaning and sanitization of the facility before, during, and after events. Capacity at the ballpark will remain at 70%.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that individuals who have been fully vaccinated can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Tuesday that prohibits counties, cities, and other governmental entities from requiring masks after May 20.

El Paso Locomotive FC will host Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The El Paso Chihuahuas will begin a six-game home series against Oklahoma City, the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, on Thursday, May 27.