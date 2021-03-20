Southwest DesertCats top Fresno in second round of ABA Playoffs

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Southwest DesertCats, El Paso’s new ABA basketball team, defeated the Fresno Flaming Sun Rays 124-113 the second round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

The game was close throughout the first half; tied at 29 after one quarter, the DesertCats led 54-46 at halftime, before taking complete control in the second half, at times leading by as much as 27 points.

Desertcats Fans‼️Your Southwest Desertcats remain undefeated at 16-0 overall! 🙌🏼⠀

Bryan Rivera led the way with 26 points, while former Coronado T-Birds star Daniel Hernandez chipped in 22 points.

Next up for the DesertCats is the third round, most likely to be played in Las Vegas, Nevada, next week.