Southwest Desertcats pick up win on Saturday night

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – There’s a new basketball team to root for in El Paso: the Southwest Desertcats.

Playing in the new ABA, the team is full of players from around the Sun City, most of whom played at the collegiate level, but they’ve brought in guys from all around the nation too.

Another Desertcat WIN in the books! Be sure to follow us closely as your Cats will take on the South Phoenix Knights at The Den on Saturday! #ProtectTheCulture pic.twitter.com/XAMHXb4BZf — Southwest Desert Hoops (@swdeserthoops) February 7, 2021

The Desertcats are currently ranked second in the nation in their division, and they rolled past the High Desert Pumas out of California, 121-91 on Saturday night in northeast El Paso.

The team plays games every few weeks, and fans are permitted, but must take a rapid COVID-19 test to gain entrance.