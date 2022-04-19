EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a project nearly three years in the making and next Monday, it will finally begin.

Socorro Independent School District revealed at its board meeting on Tuesday that the district would officially break ground on its new, second Student Activities Complex next Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

The facility will be a second football stadium adjacent to the current Student Activities Complex (SAC) and be referred to colloquially as the “SAC 2.” SISD officials told KTSM on Tuesday that the new facility will cost $58.9 million and have a capacity between 6,500 and 7,500 people.

The current SAC seats 10,815 people.

The new 64,000-square foot facility will allow SISD to play multiple sporting events – be it football, soccer, or something else – at the same time. It will also allow the district to host non-athletic events like concerts and graduations concurrently, or while sporting events are also being played.

The project is being overseen by HKS, an architecture firm in Dallas, which released plans for building the SAC 2 in September. HKS was also the firm behind the design of Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers’ new stadium.

El Paso native Fred Ortiz is an architect at HKS and will help oversee some of the project. Ortiz in a graduate of Irvin High School.

According to HKS’ building plans, the project will be publicly funded, but the plan does not specify to what extent.

