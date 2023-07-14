EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro High School graduate Brandon Pimentel wasn’t selected in the 20-round Major League Baseball Draft earlier this week, but his professional dreams aren’t over.

Pimentel, who starred for two years at UTRGV after transferring from Mississippi State, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Washington Nationals on Friday, according to his Instagram.

Pimentel will report to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Florida next week to begin his professional baseball career. The Nationals’ rookie league team competes in the Florida Complex League.

As a senior in 2023, Pimentel was one of the best players in the WAC, hitting .402 with 19 home runs and a WAC-best 73 RBI. He was named to the All-WAC First Team, as well as the All-Region Second Team. He was also a national player of the week twice in 2023.

In his two-year career at UTRGV, Pimentel hit .389, 31 home runs, and had 120 RBI. His 31 home runs set the career record for the Vaqueros.