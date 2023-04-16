OREM, Utah (KTSM) – Socorro High School graduate Brandon Pimentel set a big home run record at UTRGV on Sunday afternoon.

In a 7-4 Vaqueros loss at Utah Valley, Pimentel drilled his 10th home run of the 2023 season to momentarily tie the game at 4-apiece. The dinger set Pimentel apart from every other player to ever come through the Vaqueros program.

That was Pimentel's 10th HR this season, making him the first player in program history with multiple 10+ HR seasons.



It was his 22nd #UTRGV HR, ranking 2nd in program history, just five behind HOFer Mitchell Moran (81-83).#RallyTheValley #WACbsb https://t.co/GkUEuWdboY — UTRGV Baseball (@UTRGVBaseball) April 16, 2023

With the home run, Pimentel became the first UTRGV player to ever hit 10 or more home runs in multiple seasons. It was also the 22nd home run of his career, which now ranks him second on the UTRGV all-time career home runs list.

The program record is 27 by UTRGV Hall of Famer Mitchell Moran, who played for the Vaqueros from 1981-1983.

In order to tie the career record for home runs, Pimentel has to hit five more dingers this season with roughly half the year left to play. He would break the record by hitting six more home runs.

Earlier this week, Pimentel was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Hitter of the Week. He and the Vaqueros return to action on Tuesday at Incarnate Word in San Antonio at 5:30 p.m. MT.